A senior security official in the Palestinian Authority stated on Monday that the operations of the PA security forces in Jenin are more important than Hamas' populist slogans, which are intended to mislead the residents of Judea and Samaria.

In remarks quoted by the Ma'an news agency, the security official said, "The diabolical plan against the West Bank, devised by the racists and settlers in the Israeli right-wing government, is ready and awaiting any (Palestinian) mistake to launch a devastating attack on the cities, villages, and refugee camps of the West Bank."

The official added that the "historic duty" of the Palestinian Authority and the PLO is to understand the situation and avoid actions that would bring destruction to Palestinian Arab residents, their homes, and their property.

He accused Hamas and certain media outlets of causing the "disaster" in the Gaza Strip. He added in this context that while Hamas is seeking a ceasefire in Gaza, it is irresponsibly calling for the repetition of the Gaza experience in Judea and Samaria, in a move devoid of national conscience.

The PA security official noted that "since Hamas lacks the political courage to apologize to the Palestinian people, especially the residents of Gaza, and since it cannot reform its policy, which is leading to disaster and undermining the steadfastness of the people, it is now dragging the West Bank into flames, gambling with what remains of the Palestinian people's resources under the pretext of struggle and resistance."

He stressed that "the clear Palestinian decision at this time is to defend Jenin, protect the West Bank, prevent destruction, and avoid giving the occupation any pretexts, at all costs."

The senior security official’s remarks come in response to criticism from Hamas and other Palestinian Arab terror organizations over the security forces' efforts to restore Palestinian Authority control over the Jenin refugee camp.

The PA controls security in Area A of Judea and Samaria and its security forces have repeatedly arrested members of Hamas during crackdowns on the group.

Hamas and PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction have clashed since 2007, when Hamas violently took over Gaza from Fatah in a bloody coup.