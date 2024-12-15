At least one person was killed on Saturday during clashes between Palestinian Authority security forces and terrorists in Jenin, Reuters reported, citing residents and medics.

Gunfire and explosions echoed through the city as tensions between terrorist factions and the Palestinian Authority (PA) escalated following recent PA raids.

The individual who was killed was identified by residents as a terrorist, although no faction immediately confirmed his affiliation.

The Palestinian Authority’s security forces stated they were conducting a security operation aimed at restoring order in Jenin.

Hamas, currently engaged in ongoing conflict with Israeli forces in Gaza, criticized the PA for its actions in Jenin. Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad called for a day of protests in response to the PA's operations.

Hamas and PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction have clashed since 2007, when Hamas violently took over Gaza from Fatah in a bloody coup.

The PA controls Judea and Samaria but its security forces have repeatedly arrested members of Hamas during crackdowns on the group.

A unity government between Hamas and Fatah collapsed in 2015 when Abbas decided to dissolve it amid a deepening rift between the sides.

Hamas and Fatah signed a reconciliation agreement in October of 2017, as part of which Hamas was to transfer power in Gaza by December 1 of that year.