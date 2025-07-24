Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Wednesday condemned the resolution passed in the Knesset declaring that the territories of Judea and Samaria are “an inseparable part of the historic homeland of the Jewish people.”

The resolution stated that “applying sovereignty to these areas will signal to the world that Israel is not willing to make territorial concessions and will mark a commitment to the Zionist vision and to preserving the Jewish and security character of the state.”

In response, Abu Rudeineh asserted that the resolution contradicts all relevant international resolutions and international law, “which affirm that the only path to establishing peace and stability is through the creation of an independent Palestinian state,” and which consider all Israeli “settlement activity” on “Palestinian land” illegal.

He further stated that such "dangerous" calls to annex what he referred to as "occupied Palestinian lands" constitute a provocation against the international community's efforts to promote a two-state solution, adding that "recognition of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination on their national land is required."