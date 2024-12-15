Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan who is being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, spoke on Saturday night at the demonstration of the hostages' families in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, during which the demonstrators called for the immediate return of all hostages in a single agreement.

Turning directly to the Prime Minister, Zangauker said, "Netanyahu, I know from sources involved in the negotiations that you do not intend to reach a comprehensive deal and that you lied to me. You plan to bring back a few and leave the rest to die under military pressure. I am telling you – you will not have atonement. I will be your worst nightmare. I am not threatening you; I am informing you: You will not be forgiven. You will not have atonement. I will personally pursue you if my Matan comes back in a body bag. I will be your worst nightmare. Ben Gvir and Smotrich have turned you into a rag, but I know how to deal with rags like you. I will make sure to use you to wipe the toilet if you do not bring Matan back to me."

Earlier, in a statement made by the families outside the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, Zangauker said, "Political considerations continue to contaminate the negotiations for the hostages' release, and because of these considerations, negotiations are being conducted for a partial deal instead of a comprehensive one."

"It's because of Smotrich and Ben Gvir, who are pushing for the establishment of settlements in Gaza and refuse to end the war. My Matan is alive! Edan Alexander is alive! And there are dozens of other living hostages waiting for us to save them now! A partial deal will seal their death sentence! The people want the hostages home, even at the cost of ending the war! Netanyahu, look Matan in the eyes! We are sick of getting a new gut-wrenching video every week! I demand that you return my child, and all the hostages, to their families! They are all in a humanitarian situation and all in immediate life-threatening danger! Take this opportunity, stop giving in to the extortion of the extremists in your government, and put forth an Israeli initiative to end the war in Gaza and implement a comprehensive agreement in one move now."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters released a statement in which it said, "As winter approaches, there is concern that the deteriorating physiological condition of the living hostages will make it impossible for them to survive in the substandard conditions in which they are being held. Simultaneously, the traces leading to those who were murdered may be lost forever. All hostages fall under the category of requiring release on humanitarian grounds. We call on the government to strive for a comprehensive agreement that will bring all hostages back to their families – the living for rehabilitation and the fallen and murdered for a dignified burial in their homeland."