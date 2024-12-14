Isak Andic, the founder of the Mango fashion brand, was killed in a fall from a cliff in the Collbató area of the Barcelona province in Spain. Andic (71) was born to a Jewish family in Turkey and emigrated to Spain.

According to reports in the Spanish media, the 71-year-old Andic fell into a ravine during a hike in the Montserrat mountains, outside of Barcelona. The incident occurred when he was on a trip with his son and other family members.

Isaac Andic, a native of Turkey, founded the Mango chain in 1984 in Barcelona with his brother Nahman. Since then, the network has become an international empire, with nearly 3,000 branches in 120 countries. Forbes estimated Andic's worth at $4.5 billion.

According to reports, Andic fell into a 150-meter deep ravine in an area known for its deep caves. Local police received a report on the incident at 1:00 PM and dispatched a helicopter and a special rescue unit to the scene.

Mango CEO Toni Ruiz addressed Andic's death and said, "His passing leaves a huge void, but we are all part of his legacy and testimony to his achievements. It is our duty to continue Isaac's vision and ensure that the Mango chain remains as he dreamed it - something that would make him proud."

The President of the Catalonia government, Salvador Illa Rocca, also expressed his condolences, saying, "I am shocked by the death of Isak Andic. He was a committed businessman who contributed greatly to the advancement of Catalonia and its placement on the world map."