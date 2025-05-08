Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez revealed on Wednesday that his government intends to submit a resolution to the United Nations General Assembly aimed at urgently addressing the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Middle East Monitor reported.

The proposed resolution will focus on halting civilian deaths and ensuring the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to the region.

Addressing the Congress of Deputies, Spain's lower house of parliament, Sánchez emphasized the need for immediate international action in the face of escalating violence.

"The government has decided to present a draft resolution to the United Nations General Assembly to address what is happening in Gaza," Sánchez stated. "Our aim is to propose urgent measures to stop the killing of innocent civilians and ensure the arrival of humanitarian aid through multilateral forums."

He further stressed the moral imperative for global involvement, saying, "I believe the international community cannot remain impassive in the face of what is happening in Palestine. And we, at least, will not do so," he added, reinforcing Spain's commitment to taking concrete steps in resolving the crisis.

The Prime Minister did not specify a timeline for submitting the resolution.

Sanchez’s focus on Palestinian Arabs is a reflection of his anti-Israel policies. The Spanish Prime Minister has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war in Gaza, which followed the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

In November of 2023, Spain’s Ambassador to Israel was summoned by the Foreign Ministry after Sanchez claimed that "Israel is violating international law and is carrying out indiscriminate killings in Gaza."

Last April, Sanchez criticized what he called Israel's "disproportionate response" in the Gaza war, saying it risks "destabilizing the Middle East, and as a consequence, the entire world".

More recently, reports indicated that Spain, a NATO ally, has been denying port access to cargo vessels reportedly transporting US weapons to Israel. The US later launched an investigation into those reports.