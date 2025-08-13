At a change of command ceremony held on Tuesday at the Northern Command, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir delivered a comprehensive address reflecting on the legacy, achievements, and continued security challenges facing Israel's northern front.

Addressing bereaved families, senior officers, and soldiers, Zamir paid tribute to the enduring spirit of the Northern Command, shaped by generations of fighters. "The command banner being passed here today embodies the spirit that beats within the Northern Command, the spirit carried by the men and women of the north wherever they are: people of labor and land, of tradition alongside progress," he stated.

He noted, "The people of the north have never known a generation that was not called to battle," citing a historical continuum from Tel Hai to Operation Rising Lion. "Each generation, in its time, took a full part in bearing the burden, whether in defense or in offense, with the plow or in the tank."

Zamir praised outgoing Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, saying he "led determined, resolute, and precise combat, grounded in both personal and unit courage, which dealt a heavy blow to Hezbollah in all its components." He continued, "These achievements were made possible following a profound shift in the IDF’s and the State of Israel’s national security concept. No longer containment and waiting, but the use of force in pursuit of contact."

He emphasized that "a new security reality" had been created, which "we must continue to develop and preserve." He also acknowledged the evolving threat landscape: "Alongside the response to the Lebanese front, the deployment along the Syrian border was adapted proactively to changing trends in the political and military arenas."

Zamir referenced the threat posed prior to October 7, 2023, describing it as "a tangible existential threat." He said, "The determined and immense combat, the courage of our troops and commanders, and the spirit that drives all our formations, reduced and repelled the threats."

Regarding broader military operations, Zamir revealed, "Based on these successes, it was possible to carry out an operational move for which we had prepared for many years, Operation Rising Lion against Iran, in which the nuclear, ballistic missile, and other critical arrays were severely damaged."

To incoming commander Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, Zamir said, "You come to this role after one of the most significant tenures in the Home Front Command," and affirmed, "Under your leadership, the command will continue to shape the border line, prepared and ready, proactive and offensive."

He also addressed the residents of northern Israel, declaring, "We will not retreat. Our defensive concept for our northern border will be integrated with relentless offensive operations, through a variety of actions both overt and less visible."

Zamir expressed deep gratitude to the families of the commanders: "Miri, Ela, Yuval, and Alon... for the giving, the support, and the sacrifice; for the resilience you give to the entire IDF."

He acknowledged the grief of the nation, stating, "We will continue to embrace all bereaved families and accompany the wounded, in body and in spirit, and to do all that is required and possible to be worthy of the price paid."

Recalling the civilian tragedy in Majdal Shams, Zamir said it was "an event seared into our hearts and that will never be erased from our memory."

Regarding ongoing operations, he affirmed, "The IDF’s combat continues across all arenas, with an ongoing effort in the Gaza Strip... to dismantle Hamas’ rule completely, and to bring all the hostages home."

"The IDF is strong, proactive, strikes, and dismantles threats already in their early stages of formation," Zamir stated. "This is a new reality we implement not in words, but in actions."

He closed with a message of historical continuity and unwavering resolve: "Today, we - their successors, stand guard with the same spirit, the same commitment, and the same clear pledge to the security of the north and the State of Israel as a whole, now and forever."

Quoting Aba Khoushy, Zamir echoed the words inspired by Joseph Trumpeldor: "In every place and at every moment you will remember me, for I fought and also fell for my homeland. All day I tilled the land, and at night I held a rifle in my hand until the very last moment."

"Thus, in every generation," he concluded, "fighters and commanders from the north, sons and daughters of this region, have stood here, carrying on their shoulders the mission of defending the northern border of the people of Israel."