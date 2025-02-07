Rabbis in the city of Beit Shemesh met Thursday night with City Council representatives for the city's hasidic population, to discuss a plan to build a 15-story tower in Ramat Beit Shemesh D.

The rabbis expressed clear opposition to the plan, claiming that tall buildings may draw in a non-haredi population.

"Buildings more than eight stories tall will not be built in haredi neighborhoods," the rabbis said, quoting a previous decision on the matter.

The meeting was held ahead of a discussion in the city's subcommittee for construction and planning, due to the residents' concerns that the plans may change the neighborhood's character.

Shimon Goldberg, head of the city's hasidic party who also serves as second to the mayor, as well as additional Council members, promised to act according to the rabbis' instructions and protect the haredi lifestyle in the city.

"Any future building plans will be coordinated with the neighborhoods' rabbis," the representatives promised.