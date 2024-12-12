Left-wing activists from the Peace Now organization protested on Wednesday evening at the entrance to the Victory Conference taking place in Jerusalem, against Jewish settlement in Gaza.

MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party), who arrived at the conference, presented the protesters with a campaign the organization had launched three months prior to the October 7, 2023 massacre, and which claimed that the Disengagement from Gaza had saved lives.

The protesters tried to prevent Sukkot from speaking, and he responded by saying that the Peace Now campaign had been proven false.

"We must return to settling in the Gaza Strip," Sukkot declared. "Contrary to past claims by left-wing organizations, it is now clear to everyone that only Jewish settlement and territorial control can bring security to the State of Israel. Only settlement will bring security."