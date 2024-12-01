Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday visited the Tel Hashomer IDF induction center, meeting with new recruits to the Armored Corps.

At the start of his visit, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz met the recruits before they donned their uniforms. Afterwards, they spoke with the new recruits, answering their questions.

The two also received a briefing from IDF Personnel Directorate chief Major General Dado Bar Kalifa, regarding the enlistment to the Armored Corps.

The Prime Minister was impressed by the younger generation's willingness to enlist in combat roles, and especially in the Armored Corps.

Concluding the visit, Netanyahu said, "We are here with the new recruits to the Armored Corps. There is a large uptick in enlistment. There is a powerful spirit, and this spirit is that of the generation of victory - and we are winning."

He added, "At the same time, we are constantly following what is happening in Syria. We are determined to protect the State of Israel's critical interests, and to preserve the achievements from the war. In this regard, we are also enforcing the ceasefire agreement in a very aggressive fashion, and every violation is immediately met by a powerful response by the IDF. That is how it was - and that is what will be. We will continue to protect Israel's security."

Katz added, "We came here, the Prime Minister and myself, in order to meet the new recruits to the Armored Corps. It warms the heart to see the strength, the determination, and the commitment. The people here came determined to show that we will fulfill the tasks - and we will win."