The IDF foiled an attempt by Hezbollah to develop chemical weapons several weeks ago, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

The report did not mention any details about the weapons or where they were being developed.

According to the unsourced report, the weapons were meant to be used by Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force during an invasion of Israeli territory. The report notes that while the terror organization was only at the beginning of the development process, Israel is tracking the development of the threat.

A report earlier in the day by Makor Rishon said that soldiers in Lebanon have come across gas tanks, coveralls, and gas masks while searching Hezbollah positions.

The report quotes IDF soldiers who claimed to have been briefed by members of the Home Front Command about what to do in case of a chemical attack by Hezbollah.

The IDF has denied the report.

Earlier in the evening, the IDF cleared for publication that in the hours leading up to the beginning of the ceasefire, IAF fighter jets, under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, struck Hezbollah's largest precision-guided missile production site in Bekaa's Janta area. The 1.4-kilometer-long underground infrastructure was used to produce surface-to-surface missiles and components of different weapons and store a range of precision weapons designated to be used in attacks on Israel.

The site was located in an underground compound near the Syrian border. Due to its proximity, the site was a central point through which thousands of weapons components and even terrorist operatives were smuggled between Syria and Lebanon.