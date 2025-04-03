Syria's Foreign Ministry harshly criticized Israel's recent strikes in the country, claiming that Israelis "intentionally attempting" to upset stability in the area.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the attacks constitute "an unjustified escalation which is an intentional attempt to undermine the stability in Syria."

The statement also said that the strikes caused near-total destruction at the Hama airport, and injured dozens of Syrian soldiers and civilians.

On Wednesday night, Syrian state media reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of the Scientific Research Building in the Barzeh neighborhood in Damascus.

The IDF later confirmed that the strikes targeted military capabilities that remained at the Syrian bases of Hama and T4, along with additional remaining military infrastructure sites in the area of Damascus.