A new poll published on Channel 12 News on Tuesday evening finds that, in light of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, the Likud is weakening.

According to the poll, the Likud would win 25 Knesset seats if elections were to be held today, the National Unity Party would win 18 seats, Yesh Atid would win 15 seats and Yisrael Beytenu would win 14 seats.

The poll also shows that the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, would win 12 seats, Shas would win nine seats and Otzma Yehudit would win nine seats.

United Torah Judaism would win eight seats, Hadash-Ta'al would win five seats as would Ra'am.

The poll also examined the possibility of a new party, led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, running in the next election.

In such a scenario, the Likud and Bennett's party would share the status of the largest party, with each winning 23 seats.

The Democrats in this scenario become the third largest party with 11 seats. Yesh Atid and National Unity collapse to ten seats each.

Shas wins nine seats, as does Yisrael Beynteu. United Torah Judaism wins eight seats, and Otzma Yehudit has seven seats.

Hadash-Ta'al wins five seats, as does the Ra'am party.