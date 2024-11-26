Sergeant Tamer Othman, aged 21, from Kafr Yasif, a soldier in the Nahshon Battalion (90), Kfir Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication Tuesday evening.

Earlier, it was reported that Sergeant First Class Yona Betzalel Brief, aged 23, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, died Tuesday morning after being severely injured in combat on October 7, 2023.

In addition, Earlier today, it was reported that a reservist in the 63rd Combat Engineering Battalion was seriously injured in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

In another incident, an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Lebanon fell earlier in the Hermon area. As a result of the fall, a female IDF soldier was seriously injured; the incident is being investigated.

The reservist and the female soldier were evacuated to receive medical treatment in hospitals.