A source close to the Islamic Resistance organizations in Iraq said that the response to any "Zionist aggression" directed at Baghdad will not be limited to Israeli territory, but will also extend to the territory of Israel's allies.

The Iraqi source noted that the Resistance Organizations have repeatedly stressed this message because Israel cannot attack Baghdad without information and technical assistance from the United States and other countries.

"The nature of the response to any aggression directed at Baghdad will be determined in coordination with the resistance organizations, and in any case there will be a response doubled in scope, and the nature of the targets to which the (Iraqi) attacks will be directed will necessarily be different "from the previous attacks," the Iraqi source said.

He added, "If the war of annihilation in Palestine and Lebanon does not end, our drones will attack the occupying entity, and we will never retreat from our principled position despite all the pressures and sacrifices."

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have claimed dozens of drone attacks on Israeli targets in recent months. Last week, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar sent a letter to the President of the UN Security Council, calling on the Council to take immediate action regarding the activity of the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, whose territory is being used to attack Israel.

A day later, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced that his country would be taking steps to prevent attacks carried out from its territory.

"Decisions on war and peace are reserved solely for the Iraqi government, and the Iraqi government continues its steps that culminated in the seizure of weapons that were about to be launched," al-Sudani said in a statement.

"We will hold accountable anyone who participates in this type of activity, which threatens Iraq's security and territorial integrity," he added.

Earlier this month, Kan 11 News reported that Israel is considering strikes on Iraq in order to harm the activities of the Iranian militias that are being carried out from Iraqi territory.