The number of attacks on Israeli territory from Iraq by Iran's proxies is causing Israel to mull whether to strike Iraq in order to harm the Iranian activities carried out from its territory, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

At the same time, according to the report, the United States is putting pressure on Iraq to act on its own against these attacks, some of which have hit American targets in Iraq.

A US source said that "Iraq must act so that armed groups do not launch attacks from its territory."

Meanwhile, Israel has increased its vigilance ahead of another potential Iranian attack.

In recent days, the Iranians have raised the level of threats against Israel, and have declared that they will attack it.

Throughout the day on Thursday, the IDF held situational assessments on a possible Iranian attack. At this stage, no significant assessments from the Iranian side have been identified, and as such the directives of the Home Front Command have not been changed.