A senior Iraqi official claimed, in a conversation with Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth, that Iran is apparently involved in the imprisonment of Israeli-Russian researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Baghdad.



According to him, "Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani does not know where Tsurkov is being held,” adding that, “she is very lucky to be alive, because prisoners are usually killed in interrogations."



Yesterday, Kan News reported that US President's envoy for hostages Adam Boehler traveled to Iraq last month to facilitate the release of Tsurkov, who was kidnapped by pro-Iranian militia (Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades) almost two years ago.



Boehler said in an interview with Al-Arabiya: "We are putting pressure on the Iraqi prime minister, who continues to claim that he does not know where Tsurkov is being held, but he has confirmed that the Iraqi Hezbollah organization kidnapped her."