US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will declare a 60-day ceasefire on the northern border tomorrow (Tuesday), the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported this evening.

Macron and Biden's statement comes against the backdrop of the Israeli demand that France not be given a significant role in the agreement's monitoring mechanism.

During the negotiations, Israel demanded that France not be part of the forum that monitors compliance with the agreement, among other things due to Paris's position on the issue of the International Criminal Court, but due to the Lebanese side's insistence, the parties reached a compromise that the US will be the one to enforce the agreement and that France will have a more marginal role.

In addition, Britain and other countries are expected to take part in part of the monitoring mechanism.

Earlier, it was reported that the political-security cabinet will convene tomorrow to discuss the details of the agreement between Israel and Lebanon that will lead to a ceasefire.

Israeli sources say that in advance of the cabinet meeting, a final version of the agreement with Lebanon has been reached. According to the report, Israel has given the green light to American mediator Amos Hochstein to move forward with the agreement.