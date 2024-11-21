MK Zvi Sukkot, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Judea and Samaria Affairs in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, led a tour today (Thursday) at the Cave of the Patriarchs to examine safety and infrastructure issues ahead of the Hebron Shabbat. This is the Shabbat where Jews all over the world will read the Torah portion regarding Abraham's purchase of the Cave.

Alongside committee managers, representatives from the Civil Administration, the Israel Police, IDF, Kiryat Arba Council Head Israel Bramson, and Head of the Jewish Community in Hebron Eyal Gelman participated in the tour.

Sukkot questioned the bodies responsible for securing the massive event that will take place at the Cave of the Patriarchs this coming Sabbath. They explained to him their inability to manage basic things in the cave without permissions from the Waqf.

"I am just concluding a subcommittee tour here in the Cave of the Patriarchs in preparation for the Hebron Shabbat. One of the most bizarre things in Israel is that the Cave of the Patriarchs, the place Abraham our patriarch bought and Herod built, is today under the property ownership of the Muslim Waqf and managed by the Hebron Municipality, headed by a convicted terrorist. We are going to change this," he said.

According to him, "This prevents the installation of air conditioning, fire extinguishing, and creating safety conditions for all the Jews coming here for Shabbat and generally. We are obliged to take it from the hands of Abraham's maidservant's descendants and hand it over to the true owners of the Cave of the Patriarchs - the Jewish people."