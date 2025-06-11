Amid another large-scale IDF operation in Shechem (Nablus), the Knesset is set to hold a first-of-its-kind security discussion this Thursday on the implementation of the Oslo Accords regarding Joseph's Tomb.

The discussion will be led by the Subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, chaired by MK Tzvi Succot. According to the discussion's initiators, it is a matter of clear security importance.

The meeting comes in light of claims that the Oslo agreements, whose wording allows for regular Jewish access to Joseph's Tomb, are being violated, since such access is currently heavily restricted. Security officials are also expected to participate in the Knesset session and respond to allegations that free access to the site is being denied.

Alongside MK Succot, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan will also attend the meeting, demanding the restoration of a permanent Jewish presence at the site.

The public campaign on this issue has been led for several months by bereaved father Rabbi David Ben Natan, Dagan, and MK Succot, with the support of regional council leaders, rabbis, and public figures.

Ahead of the discussion, MK Succot stated: “The restoration of Jewish presence at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem is justified and necessary — historically, politically, and in terms of security. This Thursday, we will hold a conference in which we will present to the IDF Central Command and security officials a significant opinion, and we will continue to work through various channels to reach our goal and return to our ancestral heritage.”