Former MK Zvi Sukkot approached the Ethics Committee today (Sunday) demanding to discuss the call of the opposition leader, MK Yair Lapid, for a tax revolt.

In a letter he sent under the headline 'The Dangerous Call of MK Yair Lapid for a Tax Revolt,' Sukot argues that it is a serious criminal offense.

Sukkot wrote that the opposition leader threatened, in a speech he delivered yesterday to thousands of people, to lead a mass tax revolt against the Israeli government. "A call for a mass tax revolt is a serious criminal offense undermining the rule of law and encouraging anarchy and chaos. Moreover, the realization of a mass tax revolt directly harms state revenues in a manner that could lead to severe impairment of the functionality of the State of Israel across all its branches and potentially lead to its collapse."

Sukot emphasized that "such a statement is problematic when made by an ordinary person, but it has far-reaching and extremely dangerous implications when it comes from the opposition leader and someone who was recently the Prime Minister of Israel."

According to him, "Such a serious and dangerous call is doubly concerning when made during a period of existential, multi-front war that the State of Israel is currently fighting."

At the end of his letter, Sukot noted that "The possibility of Israel's continued defense against its enemies, both near and far, directly depends on state revenues built, among other things, on tax payments. In light of this, a tax revolt is a direct blow to the war effort, posing a clear and real danger to IDF soldiers, citizens, and could also bring about long-term strategic damage to Israel's ability to defend itself in the foreseeable future."