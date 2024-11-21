Head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, met with hostage families during the past month to discuss the demonstrations they are holding, calling for an immediate resolution to the issue of the hostages.

The families asked Bar about the demonstrations, in response to the statements of government ministers that these protests hinder negotiations, as reported by Israel Hayom.

"It would not be correct for me to tell you what to do," Bar said and explained: "On one hand, it could exacerbate Hamas' positions, and on the other hand, it is important to keep the issue in public awareness and discourse."

"In any case, you should also apply pressure on influential people abroad," Bar said to the families protesting against the government.

In addition, Bar also stated that he is troubled by internal divisions and polarization within the nation more than external enemies: "Expressions by extremists that echo throughout social media are a real danger," he said.

According to the report, Bar holds weekly meetings with the hostage families, where he updates them on the intelligence situation and answers questions about how he believes efforts should be made to release the hostages."