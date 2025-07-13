Lod Mayor Yair Revivo launched a scathing accusation against the State of Israel on Sunday morning, claiming it is "encouraging the elimination of Arab Israelis."

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Revivo addressed the spiraling violence within the Arab sector following the murder of Nadia Khinawi, who was shot dead in her home on Saturday night. "Someone entered the house at 9 p.m., walked into the living room, and shot two women in the head," he recounted. "They had no connection to any conflict, other than a shared family name."

Revivo described what he sees as a “collapse of every moral boundary” in Arab society, stating, “Every Arab Israeli is either a potential murderer or a potential murder victim. This is happening under the auspices of the state—it is enabling it.”

He further asserted that Arab society, particularly the Bedouin community, is acting out what he called a “mentality of blood feuds,” warning that the number of victims is likely to rise in the coming years.

“The State of Israel is encouraging the elimination of Arab Israelis,” he said. “The state is tired of living with so many Arabs.”

Revivo added that only once the current war ends can serious efforts be made to tackle crime. “Otherwise, even if an Arab Israeli is murdered every ten minutes, it won’t make a difference. No one cares,” he concluded.