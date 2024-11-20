Hundreds gathered on Wednesday at the Mount Herzl Cemetery in Jerusalem for the funeral of Sergeant First Class (res.) Roi Sasson, who was killed on Tuesday in a confrontation with terrorists in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The commander of the Kfir Battlion's Nahshon Brigade Lt. Col. Yoel Glickman, who was severely wounded in the confrontation, arrived at the funeral in a wheelchair to salute Sasson who was his forward command center radioman.

He eulogized: "Yesterday, the State of Israel lost one of its best sons. We stand here today, grieving the terrible loss of a warrior and hero. You went to commanders training, later in your service you were a commander, and in every position, you were an excellent commander. Last August you were discharged from active duty and you continued serving as a reservist, it was clear to you that when the battalion joined the fighting, you would be the first to fight alongside your commanders and subordinates."

Glickman recounted: "A few days ago, during a widespread operation, you found yourself leaving the position of radioman and running toward a significant search and destroy operation. Yesterday afternoon as well, you engaged the enemy with your company commander, but a despicable terrorist hit you."

The commander spoke about his own injury: "I immediately ran to cover you and I got a bullet in my chest. While you were being evacuated, we eliminated the terrorists. We are in a war for the nation's survival. In this war, we must be unified and determined, this is the only way we can ensure the people of Israel's existence in their land. We will remember Roi as a warrior who sacrificed his life for Israel's glory."

Glickman took office during the war and on October 7th was transferred from a command and staff course to an area near the Gaza Strip, where he took part in the fighting against Hamas terrorists in the kibbutzim that were attacked.

At the beginning of the week, three other soldiers from the battalion, Captain Yogev Pazy, Staff Sergeant Noam Eitan, and Sergeant First Class (res.) Idan Kenan fell in battle.

A day before he was wounded, Lt. Col. Glickman recorded a eulogy from Gaza for Capt. Yogev Pazy. " We are continuing the mission that you stopped. It was important to you to always be first in every attack. You were an unusual officer. We are fighting for the survival of the state of Israel, nothing less. We will follow in your footsteps, Pazy," said Glickman.