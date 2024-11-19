Two Israelis accidentally entered the village of Deir Ballut in Samaria this evening (Tuesday) and were attacked by dozens of Arabs.

Security forces have dispatched a significant contingent to the scene. Apparently, a Palestinian Arab reported to Israeli authorities about the attack on the two Israelis and claimed that one of them was unconscious and he was trying to rescue them and hand them over to the security forces.

After many minutes, the two Israelis were handed over to the military forces and it was reported that they were conscious and were receiving medical treatment on the spot.