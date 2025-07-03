Shocking details have emerged about the deadly accident that occurred Wednesday in Jerusalem's Romema neighborhood, in which a 5-year-old boy was killed while riding his bicycle.

The deceased is Yisrael Ben Zion Goldstein, who lost his mother, Shoshana Goldstein, about two years ago.

Shoshana, 34, passed away after giving birth to her twin daughters, Rivka and Bracha, who also died. The mother, who was about to give birth, collapsed at her parents' home in Jerusalem and was rushed to Shaarei Zedek Medical Center in critical condition and unconscious.

At the hospital, an emergency surgery was performed to deliver the twins, but sadly, baby Rivka passed away less than two days later, Shoshana passed away after two weeks, and baby Bracha passed away after five months. The father, Rabbi Moshe Goldstein, a student at Rabbi Moshe Sternbuch's yeshiva, was left with four orphaned children.

A video that was published at the time showed little Yisrael Ben Zion standing bewildered and confused next to his older siblings as they recited the Kaddish prayer by their mother's bedside.

Yisrael Ben Zion's funeral procession took place Wednesday night, leaving from the Shamgar Funeral Home in Jerusalem to Har Hamenuchot, where he was laid to rest.