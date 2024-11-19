On Sunday, Mebrato Tsegai, aged 39, who disappeared on November 15 from the Kiryat Malachi area, was found dead in a field north of the city, with signs of violence on his body.

Prior to his body being located, police had suspected a murder, and began investigative actions that included searching the family home and inspecting the last known location of the missing person. A relative of the missing person, a man in his 30s, was arrested as the primary suspect.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, took part in the search for the victim at the request of the Kiryat Malachi police station, together with members of the local Ethiopian Jewish community.

The IDU stated that Tsegai was last seen leaving his family home after Shabbat dinner on Friday night and since then contact had been lost.

The suspect has been brought before a judge to request that his detention be extended.