The Northern District Attorney's Office filed an indictment with the Nazareth Magistrate's Court against Eyal Yaffe (72), a resident of Gan Ner, for illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

According to the indictment, Yaffe had a wide variety of weapons in his home: a Kalashnikov rifle with a magazine with compatible ammunition, a submachine gun with ammunition and two cartridges, a stun grenade, and a tear gas grenade. In addition, 12 cartridges and more ammunition were found in his home.

The prosecutor's office stated in its request for detention until the end of the proceedings that it would consider agreeing to Yaffe's release to full house arrest under the supervision of guards, the posting of bail, and the depositing of a weapon that the defendant has a license to own.

Yaffe was arrested in late March on suspicion of harassing a female Border Police officer during a demonstration in Jerusalem. A search of his home in the north of the country, pursuant to a court order, found numerous weapons.

His initial arrest followed an investigation that focused on suspicion of harassing the officer during a left-wing demonstration against the government, but during the search, as stated, the weapons were discovered, which led to the opening of additional criminal proceedings.