The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held an exhibition on Wednesday for individuals with learning disabilities in the Kfar Perach center.

The exhibition included a display of the various capabilities of the organization's working dogs, along with IDF soldiers who came to celebrate with the residents.

Residents of the community center took part in the show while costumed in keeping with the tradition of Purim.

An IDU spokesman stated "We consider it a great privilege to bring a little happiness to these delightful individuals."