During IDF staff meetings Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz approved dozens of new appointments to senior positions – colonels and lieutenant colonels – in the IDF.

The meetings were chaired by the head of the Intelligence Directorate, head of the Personnel Division, commander of the Home Front Command, commander of the ground forces, and head of the IT and Cyber Defense Directorate.

Coming after a three months’ freeze of appointments in the IDF’s manpower, these promotions were also made, among others, in the Intelligence and Unit 8200 Directorate, and the research and operations division.

This is also the first time that a woman from the air defense system has been appointed to the rank of Colonel.