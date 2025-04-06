British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday issued a sharp rebuke to Israeli authorities following the denial of entry and deportation of two Labour Party members of Parliament, The Guardian reported.

The two MPs, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, were barred from entering Israel on Saturday afternoon after suspicions arose regarding their intentions.

Upon questioning, the two claimed to be part of an official delegation from the British Parliament. This was later found to be untrue, after no official Israeli source was familiar with the arrival of such a delegation.

It also became clear that the purpose of the MPs' arrival was to document Israeli security forces and spread libel against Israel. In light of this, and in accordance with Israeli law, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) refused the entry of both MPs and their aides, and ordered them to be distanced from Israel.

Reacting to the incident, Lammy released a statement on Saturday night, saying, “It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities.”

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support,” he added.

Lammy emphasized the UK’s ongoing diplomatic focus on securing a renewed ceasefire and advancing efforts to end the conflict in Gaza.

“The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza,” he stated.