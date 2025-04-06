The defenders of the indefensible—those rallying behind violent ideologies, false narratives, and morally bankrupt causes—fall into three distinct categories.

First, we have the true jihadis, the radicals who seek to spread terror in the name of ideology.

Second, the elites who are driven not by principle but by the hunger for clicks, likes, and the hollow glow of peer approval.

Third, and perhaps most insidious, are the opportunists—the money-grubbers who exploit these movements for personal gain.

These defenders have one thing in common: they’ve sold their souls to the dark side.

They are driven by self-interest, moral laziness, and financial exploitation. These movements, particularly those advocating for causes tied to violent ideologies or false narratives, create a morally bankrupt system where the pursuit of power, wealth, and social status comes at the expense of society.

The Virtue-Signaling Elites

Let’s start with the so-called “activists” who march to the streets of the wealthiest campuses, parading in keffiyehs and chanting slogans they barely understand. Their cause, cloaked in faux moral righteousness, serves no one but themselves. These students are not fighting for justice, they’re fighting for something far more superficial: approval. Approval from their peers, approval from influencers, approval from the social-media mobs that judge them on the scale of “woke.”

These privileged individuals, often the children of the ultra-rich or beneficiaries of high-value scholarships, protest not out of any real, although misplaced, concern for Palestinian Arabs or Gaza but because they know their virtue-signaling will win them status within their social circles. These individuals think they’re crusading for justice, but in reality, they’re merely performing for the crowd. If activism were a Broadway show, they'd have the lead role, playing the “self-righteous hero” with no understanding of the plot. Bravo. A perversion of “justice,” one Instagram story at a time.

SJP Institutes a Lethal Boycott

In what looked like a circus sideshow performance, protestors from the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) took it upon themselves to disrupt our family business, the Historic Blue Moon Hotel.



“This hotel belongs to a Jewish terror family and needs to be closed in one way or another. No mercy!!! 💣”

“Does your 4-Stars include a genocide cocktail? A Happy Genocidal ZioNazi morning to you."

“ There is blood of many Palestinians children, women and men on his hands, boycott this hotel, don't support war criminals and babies killers."



They gathered outside chanting anti-Zionist slogans and handing out flyers filled with baseless accusations about Israel.

They held signs reading “Stop the Genocide” and spewed denunciations, defending the indefensible. It was as if they had rehearsed a prepared script but forgot to read the history books.

Intermittently, I tried unsuccessfully to impart some facts. I contrasted their projections of apartheid with the Judenrein PA, which is a genuine and deadly apartheid, with warning signs for Jews not to enter the area. I tried to convey how Israel is a country where Arab Supreme Court Justices sit in honor while Arab MPs sit in the Knesset, with contempt calling for the destruction of the State. And as to genocide, the Arab population in Israel has grown from 158,000 in 1948 to over 2 million today, which clearly is not genocide. The Gazan population has grown as well. Meanwhile, the real genocide in the Middle East is perpetrated by Arabs who have obliterated and are continuing to diminish 2,000-year-old Christian communities.

Those who tried to engage with me were void of any historical understanding—no figures, timelines, or events. The only reference they had was the Marxist Angela Davis, who equated the Black struggle with the fight to free [non-existent] Palestine. How convenient, as though they have any understanding of real oppression.

Although there are millions of fair-skinned people throughout the Middle East and North Africa, there is a concerted effort to form a color-coding inclusivity with Arabs, a people who use the same word “Abid” to describe both African slaves and “servants,” and bear the responsibility for the 1,300-year-long barbaric trans-Saharan slave trade that captured, bartered, and carried away Africans to work as abject slaves throughout the world.

The White Zombies amongst them had no clue they descended from a continent soaked in two thousand years of Jewish blood. The Gays amongst them were oblivious to the fact that homosexuals are thrown from rooftops in Gaza and hung on cranes in Iran and forced to choose between death and sex-change operations, only to be married off afterward.

The momentum of harassment kept up against family members and hotel staff in an effort to try to destroy our business.

Venomous attacks via email, incessant calls to our home, on our cell phones, calls at 3:00 and 4:00 AM, graphic pictures of weapons accompanying threatening phone calls and emails, menacing, and scathing comments on social media, bad reviews, bombarding our inbox with Jew hatred. Protests, boycotts, and death threats have been made by Islamist supporters with projections and insinuations of infanticide pouring in from all over the globe.

A Bit of Justice

As of November 21st, the FBI has apprehended one of the death stalkers, Donovan Hall.



FBI "Wherefore, I respectfully request that a warrant be issued for the arrest of DONOVAN HALL, the defendant and that he be arrested, imprisoned or bailed, as the case may Charges were as follows: Count one, on or about September 4, 2024, was for threatening interstate communications. Count two, on or about October 15, 2024, was for threatening interstate communications and count three, on or about August 2024 through on or about November 2024, was for cyberstalking.”

“ August 2024, HALL began threatening phone calls---many anti-Semitic in nature.”

“October 2024, HALL escalated his threatening conduct by sending photographs of deadly weapons to Victim-1, along with threats to use those weapons to harm Victim-1 and his family.”

Antisemitic poster against Blue Moon Hotel Randy Settenbrino

NYC War Zone

Ironically, Columbia University, with a legacy of Jewish founders, supporters and students had morphed into the epicenter for the Ivy League’s defenders of violence. Since the October 7, 2023, terror attacks, activists there have occupied buildings, shut down classes, and targeted Jewish students. The performative outrage culminated in the Trump administration’s revocation of a protest leader’s green card and the cancellation of $400 million in federal funding due to the university’s failure to address anti-Semitism. Ah, the sweet sound of hypocrisy, with taxpayer money going down the drain.

One such activist, Columbia professor Jennifer J. Manly, a neuropsychologist with over $100 million in taxpayer-funded grants, joined the pro-Hamas protest. Her research—often labeled allegedly pseudoscientific by critics—focuses on linking racism to brain disease. You’d think the term “brain disease” would be reserved for, say, the thinking behind supporting a terrorist organization, but in Manly’s world, it’s a legitimate research focus.

These activists, protected by their privilege, march on, fully insulated from any real consequences. It’s easy to “fight for justice” when you’re shielded from the fallout. They can afford to “protest for the oppressed,” but when things go sideways, it’s never they who feel the heat. It’s the people they claim to care about, left to deal with the aftermath. Real activism? Not even close. Just an unclever way to look good on Instagram.

Irina Velitskaya:

"I am afraid, so sometimes I hide my Jewishness, just as my mother and father did (Ukraine). And then I become ashamed that I am hiding—having emigrated to America for the freedom of speech and religion it offers its citizens—so I speak out boldly for Israel and the Jews."

The Opportunistic Money-Grubbers

And then there’s the second group, the opportunistic money-grubbers. These are the individuals and organizations who have figured out that social justice movements aren’t just about doing good; they’re about getting paid. From nonprofit organizations masking as activists to social media influencers cashing in on outrage, these people see human suffering as a marketable commodity.

Enemy Combatant Jews

Ironically, a small cadre of Jews have found a niche to capitalize on the most hated part of their identity and are of considerable use for collusion with antisemitic groups, leftist politics, academics, and a complicit media that adores abnormal fringe views and works in tandem with Islamists' goals. Treacherous Jews who malign, reproach, and swat at Israel add an air of credibility and dependability to slanderous accusations and appeals to humanity.



“We were not created in order to teach morals and manners to our enemies.” - Jabotinsky



Antizionists are not only an embarrassment, they also imperil the delicate balance of stability and vulnerability Jews suffer at home and in diaspora.

Money Makes the Hate Go Round

The Plenty Collective in Canada paid protestors to show up at demonstrations. If you think this is about “justice,” think again. They cover lost wages and transportation for participants, turning protests into a lucrative business. It’s not about justice; it’s about capitalizing on chaos.



And the financial backers? They’re the wealthy elites like Neville Roy Singham, a retired tech mogul who has been found funding far-left groups like Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). So much for activism for the people. These opportunists are pockets deep in financial gain, using the suffering of others to build their brand and attract funding. A ‘revolution for profit,’ if you will.

The Radical Extremists

Finally, we get to the radical extremists—the masterminds behind violence and chaos. Hamas, a terror group, does not fight for freedom. It fights for power and domination, using civilian lives as pawns in a game they can never win. Their violence isn’t liberation; it’s pure destruction.



But they don’t operate alone. No, they have the support of virtue-signaling elites who have no idea what they’re backing. They cheer for Palestine, but never acknowledge the atrocities Hamas commits, from firing rockets into civilian areas to using children as human shields. These radicals are more concerned with their own power than the lives of those they claim to represent. In fact, Gazans themselves are finally getting up the courage to protest against being ruled by Hamas.

Irina Velitskaya

"There is never a hint, at least not in any poem by or about Palestinians that I have ever encountered, that Palestinian hands can ever be anything other than 'gentle' or 'loving.' Nowhere to be found in these verses are hands that fire rockets into Israeli communities, or stab Holocaust-survivor grandmothers in the back, or fire semiautomatic weapons at the heads of kibbutz dwellers."

Standing Against the Tide

The combination of radicals, virtue-signalers, and opportunists has turned activism into a moral circus where justice is secondary to self-interest, social currency, and power. These movements aren't fighting for real change—they're carefully staged performances designed to make them feel virtuous while delivering nothing but chaos to those who need help the most.



Jews today find themselves caught in the crossfire of these hollow movements, forced to hide their identity or face the rising tide of anti-Semitic hate. It’s time to call out this farce for what it truly is—an insidious manipulation disguised as "justice."



The real fight is not just against anti-Semitism or misinformation. It’s against a system that thrives on division, exploitation, and violence—all cloaked under the banner of "justice." The elites who hijack these causes don’t care about the truth. They care about their likes, shares, money, and power.

While our family has been under fire, we stand resolute in our commitment to the truth. We will keep fighting, no matter how much these "activists" distort it. These protests, these ideologies, and these radicals—they’ve become the world we live in. But as we stand up to them, we’re not just fighting for our family; we’re fighting for the truth, a truth that is constantly under attack.



We call on everyone who believes in real justice to reject the virtue-signaling elites, the opportunistic money-grubbers, and the radical extremists who’ve turned this conflict into a game of personal gain. This isn't about their power or their money—and we will make sure it’s not their narrative that wins.