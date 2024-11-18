Prison wardens have found a noose in the cell of Eli Feldstein, the Prime Minister's Office spokesman who is suspected of leaking classified documents.

Per instructions by the Israel Prisons Commissioner, he was transferred to a closely supervised cell to prevent suicide.

On Sunday, Feldstein's detention was extended after the prosecutor submitted a statement of intent to submit an indictment against him.

Channel 13 journalist Moriah Asraf wrote that "Feldstein is being held in unreasonable conditions." She added: "He is not a terrorist and did not murder anyone. The prosecution's excessive motivation is questionable and I can only hope that there are no political motives here. Either way, even if they intend to go at this case with full force, there are enough alternatives to detention. They are treating Feldstein like a terrorist and it's just shameful."

On Sunday, The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court cleared new details for publication on Sunday from the findings of the investigation into the leak of classified documents involving Prime Minister's Office Spokesman Eli Feldstein and a reserve officer in the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

The investigation found that in April, a Hamas document was transferred from the intelligence officer to Feldstein. September, Feldstein asked Israeli journalists to publish the contents of the documents to influence public opinion on the hostage negotiations.

After the Military Censor prohibited the journalists from publishing the document, Feldstein contacted the foreign press and updated the Israeli writers that the article would be published overseas and asked them to cover the report.

After the article was published, questions arose in Israel regarding the document's authenticity. To prove that the document was authentic, Feldstein again reached out to the officer and asked for the original document.

The officer met with the spokesman and handed him a hard copy of the document, as well as two additional documents that were classified as "top secret."

The court wrote that "it is suspected to be a highly classified and sensitive leak, the publication of which can potentially cause severe security damage."