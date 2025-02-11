Prime Minister's spokesman Ofer Golan is suspected in the classified documents leak case. He was investigated at Lahav 433 offices yesterday.

The investigation is conducted under the guidance of the prosecution, based on evidence including correspondence between the suspects.

Golan was questioned about his involvement in the leak of classified documents to the German newspaper Bild. According to the charges, Eli Feldstein messaged Golan about collecting more classified documents stating they should be brought to 'the boss'.

Along with Golan, Jonathan Urich, a close adviser to the Prime Minister, was also investigated. According to the charges and evidence in the case, Urich was in contact with Feldstein regarding the document leak and directed him to his friend Israel Einhorn to ensure its publication abroad.

Golan, Urich, and Einhorn were charged today (Tuesday) with harassing the state's witness, Shlomo Filber, in Case 4000. According to the indictment, the three positioned a vehicle under Filber's house, shouting slogans against him using a public address system.