The District Court Tel Aviv ruled in a hearing held on Thursday that Ari Rosenfeld, accused in the classified documents leak from PM's Office, will be released to house arrest in under electronic monitoring.



Earlier, the State Attorney's Office informed the court that, following a change in circumstances and an update in the position of the professional authorities, it was changing its position about the risk that Rosenfeld posed. In light of the updated assessment, the State Attorney's Office believes that it is possible to still manage the risk involved in the continuation of the trial procedure, while Rosenfeld is held in house arrest under electronic monitoring.



To date, the state's position has been based on the assessments of security officials, who claimed that due to Rosenfeld's extensive and unique knowledge, in addition to the actions attributed to him and the motives underlying these actions, he is dangerous and it is dangerous to hold him in an alternative facility to detention.

These positions were presented to both the District Court and the Supreme Court, which accepted the state's position.



However, in a request for reconsideration, the state presented the ISA's current position, according to which Rosenfeld's risk can be mitigated. The Probation Service believed that following four months in detention, Rosenfeld posed a reduced level of risk.



In light of this change, and despite the fact that the military still maintains that Rosenfeld should continue to be monitored, due to concerns about the transfer of information to unauthorized parties, the State Attorney's Office asked the court to rule that he will continue his detention at home, under electronic monitoring, as was done with the other defendant in the case, Eli Feldstein.