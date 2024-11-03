On Sunday evening the court limited the gag order on the leak of classified documents from the Prime Minister's Office, allowing the publication that the suspect arrested in this case is Eli Feldstein, who served as a spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office. Feldstein has been working with the CEO of the Prime Minister's Office, Yossi Shelley, from October 2024 and has dealt, among others, with government decisions and political issues.

It was recently reported that Feldstein also dealt with communications between the military correspondents and the PM’s office, other security matters and also participated in sensitive meetings.

Feldstein served in the past as the spokesman for the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir. He is from a haredi family and has served in the IDF spokesman’s unit and was the spokesman for the Judea and Samaria Division.

The court also permitted the publication that "the investigation began after a significant suspicion arose in the Shin Bet and IDF, also following a media publication, according to which classified and sensitive intelligence information had been taken from the IDF's systems and illegally released. There was a major fear of serious harm to state security and a risk to sources of information.”

"As a result, the ability of the security agencies to achieve the goal of releasing the hostages, as part of the goals of the war, might have been damaged and a joint covert investigation by the Shin Bet, IDF and Israel Police was launched, during which the aforementioned suspicions were significantly strengthened."

"An open investigation was launched, during which four people involved in the case were arrested and questioned so far, some of them members of the security establishment and an Israeli citizen, named Mr. Eliezer Feldstein. The investigation is in full swing and is following legal procedures and under the supervision of the court. Any further publication regarding the case could damage the investigation, its goals and the security of the state."

The judge emphasized: "I have examined the investigation materials and procedure and believe that a practical and highly professional investigation has been conducted and should be allowed to continue. If I order the cancellation of the gag order, there is actual fear of damage to the investigation and striving for the truth."

Opposition head, Yair Lapid, responded saying: "This case came out of the Prime Minister's office and it must be checked whether the Prime Minister is aware of these details."