Ari Rosenfeld, the NCO involved in the Prime Minister’s Office document leak case, has requested the removal of his electronic monitor, arguing that his trial is unlikely to begin before next year.

In a petition filed today, his attorneys—Uri Korb, Sivan Russo, and Yehoshua Lemberger—claimed that the indictment was issued prematurely, before the investigation was complete, for unrelated reasons. They argued that the State Attorney’s Office sought to justify his detention until the trial’s conclusion.

During a court hearing last week, Rosenfeld’s defense team discovered for the first time that an ongoing investigation into the Iman Uda case is delaying access to case materials. As a result, they believe the trial may not begin before early 2026.

Rosenfeld’s attorneys expressed outrage that this investigation had been concealed from them, despite the State Attorney’s Office knowing it would delay the proceedings.

A few weeks ago, after four months in detention, Rosenfeld was released to house arrest.

The State Attorney’s Office informed the court that, following a reassessment by professional authorities, it had revised its position on Rosenfeld’s potential threat. Based on updated evaluations, prosecutors determined that the trial could proceed with Rosenfeld under house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Previously, security officials had insisted that Rosenfeld’s extensive and unique knowledge, combined with the nature and motives of his alleged offenses, made him too dangerous for any alternative to detention.