Today (Sunday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, visited the recruitment of female observers at the Tel HaShomer recruitment office, accompanied by the Head of the Personnel Directorate, MG Dado Bar Kalifa, and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff spoke with the recruits, emphasizing the importance of the role, and stressed the need for enlistment in the IDF from all sectors of society.

Zamir told the observers, “We have great appreciation for the important security work of the female observers on all borders. The war proved more than ever that female observers are an essential part of maintaining the country’s security - you are the ‘eyes of the nation.’ The IDF failed on 7/10, but the female observers who were on duty did not fail. They were the first to act with courage and bravery under fire.

"The IDF operates in all arenas, and each presents its own challenges, which is why we need every individual and are adapting ourselves to all of the different populations. The IDF’s stance is clear — equality in bearing the burden. Those who give more will receive more! Everyone must shoulder the burden of national security,” he said.