IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment today (Sunday) on the Lebanese border, together with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 91st Division, BG Yuval Gaz, and other commanders.

As part of the visit, the Chief of the General Staff met with the commanders operating in the sector, both regular and reservist personnel, and expressed his appreciation for their service. He was also presented with updated operational plans.

“We are continuing the campaign to strengthen our defense while demonstrating initiative and proactive action. To our reservists — if there is something truly remarkable about the people of Israel, it’s you. We will do everything to strengthen the reserve system in every aspect. People keep showing up because of your leadership - as commanders,” Zamir stated,

The Chief of Staff clarified his directive that the IDF does not permit civilians to go beyond the border, rather only within the territory of the State of Israel, and only in areas where that has been permitted in the past, in accordance with the security situation.