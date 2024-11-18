Elbit Systems Ltd. announced Monday that it was awarded contracts worth a total amount of approximately $335 million, to supply defense systems to a European country.

The contracts include the supply of PULS™ (Precise and Universal Launching Systems) rocket launchers and rockets, as well as Hermes™ 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) equipped with advanced payloads. The contracts will be performed over a period of three years and six months.

Elbit's UAV Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems’ PULS provides a comprehensive and cost-effective solution capable of launching unguided rockets, precision-guided munitions, and missiles with various ranges. The PULS launcher is fully adaptable to existing wheeled and tracked platforms, enabling significant reductions in maintenance and training costs.

The Hermes 900 multi-role MALE UAS is Elbit Systems' largest unmanned aerial vehicle, designed to perform a wide range of missions, including area dominance and persistent intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) across land and maritime domains. Since its first order of in 2011, the Hermes 900 has been selected by over 20 customers worldwide.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said: "We are proud to support our European customer with advanced, versatile defense solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and adaptability."

"These contracts reflect the global trust in our innovative systems, such as the PULS and Hermes 900, which are designed to meet a broad range of mission requirements. Through our comprehensive portfolio, we remain committed to providing our customers with reliable, technologically advanced tools that address today’s complex defense challenges."