The CEO of the Defense Ministry, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, signed multi-year procurement orders from Elbit Systems totaling approximately 2.8 billion NIS for land forces ammunition.

Since the outbreak of the war, as per the requirements of the Defense Ministry, Elbit Systems has intensified its production lines in order to meet the production targets set between the Ministry and the company. The production of the ammunition will be carried out at Elbit's factories across the country, which employ thousands of workers who, since the beginning of the war, have transitioned to more intense production schedules.

The Defense Ministry reported that since the outbreak of the war, the Security Procurement Administration has expanded its domestic procurement activities, aimed at supporting the building of force and IDF’s resilience for continued combat, to ensure production independence in vital areas and to strengthen the economy.

The extent of procurement carried out by the Defense Ministry since the outbreak of the war is estimated at tens of billions of NIS. Over half of the procurement was made from Israeli suppliers.