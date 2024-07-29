פצצת המרגמה בפעולה צילום: אלביט מערכות

The Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Major-General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, has signed an order worth over $220 million for thousands of "Iron Sting" precision-guided mortar munitions from Elbit Systems.

These advanced precision-guided munitions (PGMs) are set to enhance the operational capabilities of the IDF's ground forces.

"Iron Sting" PGMs are equipped with sophisticated laser and GPS guidance systems, enabling precise targeting while minimizing collateral damage and reducing the risk to non-combatants.

These advanced munitions represent a significant leap in the IDF's ability to conduct operations in complex combat conditions and urban environments.

In response to the outbreak of war, the IMoD Directorate of Defense Procurement (DOPP) has accelerated the acquisition of cutting-edge armaments. This initiative aims to ensure that IDF forces are equipped with the most advanced and effective ammunition, enhancing their operational efficiency and safety.