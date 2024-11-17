The Be'er Sheva District Court has convicted Yuval Kahan and Aviv Bar-David, heads of the Bnei Zion Premilitary Academy, of negligent manslaughter in ten cases and causing injury through negligence to two additional students due to their responsibility for the Tzafit River disaster in which ten students of the academy perished.

The ruling stated: "There remains reasonable doubt that Yuval internalized Aviv's messages about entering Tzafit. Yuval was disconnected from the group for 13 hours. The first time he spoke with Aviv after their conversation was after the disaster."

"Even when he understood there was a potential danger, Yuval did not contact Aviv directly and did not check where he had gone. Yuval's behavior on the day of the disaster indicates that he disappeared and went silent. He did not respond as an academy head should, as he said in his testimony. He did not conduct any relevant inquiry when he learned about the hikers in the river. He failed to identify the danger after receiving notice at 11:30 that it would start drizzling by noon, despite knowing the risks involved."

In response to the conviction, parents present in the courtroom burst into tears and criticized the mitigating clause - negligent manslaughter - instead of reckless homicide as demanded by the prosecution.

Hadar Alfie, whose son Tzur perished in the disaster, said to Kan News: "Despair. There are no other words to describe the terrible feeling. How was it decided they weren't aware of the danger? What happened here?"

In the flood disaster at Tzafit River in April 2018, ten students were killed: Agam Levi, Ilan Bar Shalom, Ela Or, Gali Balali, Maayan Berhom, Tzur Alfie, Romi Cohen, Shani Shamir, Yael Sadan, and Adi Reanan.