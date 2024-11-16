At least eight people were murdered and 17 injured in a stabbing incident today (Saturday) on a campus in eastern China.

Local police said, "Around 6:30 p.m. on November 16, 2024, a stabbing incident that resulted in casualties occurred at Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing city, causing 8 deaths and injuring another 17, The suspect was apprehended on the scene."

Police further stated that the culprit was a graduate of the college, and his motive was failure in studies and frustration with his intern-level salary.

This is the second mass attack in China in less than a week, after last Monday when 35 people were killed in the country when a car hit them in the city of Zhuhai, southern China, injuring over 40 people.

China's state cencorship has banned r erased most of the videos that were published on social media from the attack in an attempt to prevent mass panic cancelling a public event in the area the following day. Chinese authorities reported that the driver rammed the crowd due to frustration with his divorce proceedings but did not allow extensive online discussion of the incident.

September and October also saw a spate of rammings and stabbings at various locations throughout China, including multiple schools. Chinese authorities have been attempting to suppress any footage of the attacks, and have not commented on whether they were criminal or terrorist in nature.