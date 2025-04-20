More than twenty humanoid robots competed in a half marathon in China, but the robots reached the finish line considerably later than the humans.

The humans who competed in the race were amateur, rather than professional, runners, which comes amid concerns that robots and artificial intelligence technologies could replace humans.

About 12,000 people competed in the race and ran side by side on a fenced path, but the robots, like humans, had to overcome inclines, ups and downs.

The robot that came in first place completed the half marathon in two hours and 40 minutes, two hours longer than the world record.

The marathon rules stipulated that batteries could be changed for robots during the race, but this resulted in a ten minutes’ delay in the race.