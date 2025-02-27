The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions on six companies based in Hong Kong and China, accusing them of involvement in an Iranian drone procurement network, Reuters reported.

The move comes as the Trump administration reinstates its "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

According to the US Treasury Department, these entities facilitated the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) components for the Iranian firm Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra and its subsidiary, Narin Sepehr Mobin Isatis—both already under US sanctions. The firms are described as critical suppliers for Iran’s UAV and ballistic missile programs.

"Iran continues to try to find new ways to procure the key components it needs to bolster its UAV weapons program through new front companies and third-country suppliers," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"Treasury remains committed to disrupting the schemes that enable Iran to send its deadly weapons abroad to its terrorist proxies and other destabilizing actors," he added.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, China has criticized the move. Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for Beijing’s embassy in Washington, stated that cooperation between China and Iran was "reasonable and legal."

The sanctions came just days after Washington imposed new restrictions targeting Iran’s oil sector, the primary source of revenue for the Islamic Republic.

Earlier this month, Trump reintroduced his "maximum pressure" strategy, seeking to reinstate the stringent policies he had implemented during his first term.

Iran has expanded its nuclear activities since 2019, following the decision by Trump, in his first term in office, to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers.

In addition to expanding sanctions on Iran, Trump has also said in recent days that he would rather reach a deal with Iran on its nuclear program than have Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Despite the President’s comments, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has cautioned the Iranian government against engaging in talks with Washington, describing such a move as “reckless.”

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi ruled out the possibility of direct negotiations with the United States regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

"There will be no possibility of direct talks between us and the United States on the nuclear issue as long as the maximum pressure is applied in this way," Araqchi stated during a joint press conference alongside visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Regarding the nuclear negotiations, the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is very clear. We will not negotiate under pressure, threat or sanctions," he added.