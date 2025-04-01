The authorities in China forced members of the Uyghur minority to eat during Ramadan and to document their eating, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

Several members of the Muslim minority in the country reported that they were asked by official sources to send footage every day until the end of the month.

"Wherever I go, whether it's the market or the hospital, I have to record a video of me eating lunch every day and send it to the team," one of them said.

According to estimates, there are about 10 million Uyghurs in the world, almost all of whom reside in China, and some have accused the regime of systematic abuse.

China prohibited fasting during Ramadan in order to "combat religious extremism."

Over the last few decades, China has been working to reduce Uyghur birth rates, with UN estimates suggesting a decline of over 60 percent in births between the years 2015-2018.

Furthermore, it has been reported that China holds about a million Uyghurs in secret re-education camps in Xinjiang province.