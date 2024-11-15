Elon Musk, who was named by US President-elect Donald Trump as one of the leaders of the Department of Government Efficiency, met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, in New York on Monday, The New York Times reported, citing two Iranian officials.

The officials said that the session focused on ways to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States.

The meeting, reportedly lasting over an hour, took place at a confidential location, and was characterized as “positive” and “good news” by the Iranian officials, who spoke anonymously.

When asked about the meeting, Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, stated, “We do not comment on reports of private meetings that did or did not occur.” Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

One Iranian official mentioned that Musk requested the meeting, with Iravani selecting the location.

During Trump’s previous term, there were tensions between Iran and the US. In 2018, Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, denouncing it as a “horrible one-sided deal.” He subsequently imposed severe economic sanctions on Iran.

The Islamic Republic, in turn, scaled back its compliance with the terms of the 2015 agreement.

Following the elimination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, which was ordered by Trump, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade negotiations with the Trump administration, and Iranian officials pledged to retaliate.

In 2022, an animated video published on the website of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei depicted the assassination of Trump.

Last week, US federal prosecutors disclosed a plot by Iran to assassinate Trump prior to the election. Iranian Foreign Ministry officials strongly rejected Tehran's involvement in the alleged plot.

The Iranian officials quoted by The New York Times indicated that the meeting with Musk provided a channel for Iran to engage without involving an American official directly. During the meeting, Ambassador Iravani reportedly encouraged Musk to secure sanctions exemptions from the Treasury and explore opportunities for his businesses in Tehran.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations declined to comment on the meeting publicly.