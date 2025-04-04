US President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters aboard Air Force One that he believes Iran wants to hold direct talks with the US about the Iranian nuclear program.

“It’s better if we have direct talks. I think it goes faster and you understand the other side a lot better than if you go through intermediators,” said Trump.

“They wanted to use intermediators. I don't think that's necessarily true anymore. I think they're concerned. I think they feel vulnerable and I don't want them to feel that way,” he added.

Asked whether he had sent another letter to Iran, the President replied, “No, I'm just telling you, I think they want to have direct talks.”

Trump’s comments come despite the fact that Iran recently rejected his offer for direct talks, which was outlined in a letter sent by Trump to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Last week, Trump warned that “bad things” would happen to Iran if it does not agree to a deal on its nuclear program.

Two days later, the President warned Iran that "if they don't make a deal, there will be bombing — and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

In response, Iran’s state-controlled Iranian newspaper Tehran Times wrote in a post on X that Iran's missiles are "loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch."