US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that X owner Elon Musk and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency, describing them as “two wonderful Americans who will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement."

Musk became a key ally to Trump during his campaign, spending well over $100 million to help the Republican win and repeatedly boosting Trump's candidacy on X, the platform which he owns, as reported by Sky News.

Trump said Musk together with another stalwart ally, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, would lead a "Department of Government Efficiency.”

Trump said the department led by Musk and Ramaswamy could potentially become "the Manhattan Project of our time," without providing further details on the size or budget of the department.